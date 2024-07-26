EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile



V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

