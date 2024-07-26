EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $6.28 on Friday, hitting $226.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,795. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.