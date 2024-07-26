EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $788.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

