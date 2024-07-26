EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 217,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,035. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

