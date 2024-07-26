EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 474 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Up 2.1 %

ESGR stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.99. 15,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.51 and a 200-day moving average of $297.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.