EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.14. 48,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $282.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.65.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.35 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

