EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 957 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,292,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,105,766. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

