EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $152,000 Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 161,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,648. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

