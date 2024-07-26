EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 243,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,818.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $626,487. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.4 %

MMI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. 23,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,309. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

