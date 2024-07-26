Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 886,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 447,092 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Enviri Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $895.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

