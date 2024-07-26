Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.65.

NYSE:NVST opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

