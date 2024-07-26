EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,143 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $248.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $253.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

