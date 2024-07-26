EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 1,438,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

