EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.94. 1,051,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,402. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

