EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.73. 7,184,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.33. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

