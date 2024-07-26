EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,888. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.81 and its 200-day moving average is $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.26.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

