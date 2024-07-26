EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 1,124,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

