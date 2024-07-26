EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 16,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,810,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904,143. The firm has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

