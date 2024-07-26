EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $831,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 513,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $28.75.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

