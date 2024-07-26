EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.