EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,091 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

