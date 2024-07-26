EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

