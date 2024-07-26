EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.