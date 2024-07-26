EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Toro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Toro by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,425. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

