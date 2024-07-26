EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,012,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,909. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

