EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 673,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,757. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

