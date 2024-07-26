EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,184,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,360. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.