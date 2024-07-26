EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,580,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,389. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

