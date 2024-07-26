EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Clorox stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 1,452,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

