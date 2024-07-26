Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.39). Approximately 560,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 644,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.41).

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,687.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.60.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

