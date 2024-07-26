Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 3,160,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

