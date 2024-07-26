Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 161,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

