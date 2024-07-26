Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.77

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 10298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

