Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.40

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 247169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 12.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Equity Residential by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

