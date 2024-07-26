Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eramet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537. Eramet has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.