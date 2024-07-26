Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

