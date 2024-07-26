Escalade, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

