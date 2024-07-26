Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.21

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 119877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

