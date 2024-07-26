Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $339.14 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,311,258,954 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

