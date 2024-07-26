Ethereum Price Hits $3,281.22 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $394.50 billion and approximately $16.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,281.22 or 0.04833954 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

