Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $273.95. 311,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.