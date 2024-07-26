Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,414. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

