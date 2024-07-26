Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,876,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,207,000 after acquiring an additional 529,904 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,845. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

