Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

