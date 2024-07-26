FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

