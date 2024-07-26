Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $509.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

