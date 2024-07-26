Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 363,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,110. The stock has a market cap of $503.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

