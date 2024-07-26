Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 171,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

