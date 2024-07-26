Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Head to Head Analysis

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Baosheng Media Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 8 12 1 2.67

Profitability

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $79.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -54.14% 13.91% 5.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $920,000.00 3.78 -$1.85 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.22 -$6.65 billion ($10.23) -7.28

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Risk and Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Baosheng Media Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

