Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Finance of America Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

FOA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 63,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Finance of America Companies’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 26th.

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

